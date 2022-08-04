Sony Linkbuds with open ring design launched in India, price starts at 19,990

Sony has launched an interesting pair of earbuds in the market. The Sony Linkbuds with unique open ring design is the company's new offering in the premium audio segment. The earbuds feature a 12mm driver come with 360 Reality Audio support and packs Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and DSEE for superior audio quality. The design of the earbuds is not only unique but offers audio transparency. Sony claims that the earbuds can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Sony Linkbuds: Price and availability

Sony Linkbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 19,990. However, customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a very special price for Rs. 12,990 and avail benefit of Rs. 7,000 (inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid from August 4 until 12th August 2022.

The Sony Linkbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony Linkbuds: Specifications

Sony Linkbuds comes with 12mm open end drivers. The newly developed ring driver has an open diaphragm for audio transparency, which will allow users to seamlessly hear the sounds around. Their new design makes LinkBuds the perfect companion for a range of uses, including working from home, listening to music, gaming and more.

The Linkbuds only weigh 4 grams, and come with sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. The earbuds also come with adaptive volume control. The feature lets you to listen to your favorite tracks at a comfortable volume and in a variety of environments, to enhance the open-air listening experience.

The LinkBuds are said to come with a long lasting battery. The earbuds offer 5.5 hours on a single charge. The charging case stores another 12 hours to deliver a total of 17.5 hours, which can easily last you more four-five days with moderate usage.



