Sony offers discounts of up to Rs 28,000 on audio products as part of Independence Day sale

Sony India has announced special offers on select audio products, ranging from headphones to Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers and more. The new offers come as a part of the Independence Day Sale by the tech major.

The new Sony sale is meant to attract music and cinema lovers looking to opt for any of its audio products. Under the sale, Sony is offering a discount of up to Rs 28,000 on its soundbars, while a range of other audio products is also available with attractive price cuts.

These include Sony headphones, TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and Soundbars. Here is a look at the discounts being offered on these products.

Sony TWS earbuds

Sony is offering a discount of up to Rs 7,000 on its TWS earbuds during the sale. The entry-level offering - WF-XB700, which is normally priced at Rs 11,990, is now available for Rs 6,990.

WF-1000XM3 and WF-SP800N TWS models are also under sale, both retailing for Rs 12,990. Prior to the sale, the former was priced at Rs 19,990 while the latter was available for Rs 18,990, spelling a discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,000 for the two, respectively.

Sony headphones

A range of Sony headphones is on discount during the sale. The entry-level offerings start from as low as Rs 1,699, down from the Rs 2,990 price tag. Discounts of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 are available on several other models.

As for the noise cancellation headphones, Sony offers discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on these models. Sony WH-CH710N, which usually retails for Rs 14,990, is now available for Rs 7,990. Similarly, Rs 19,990 worth WH-XB900N is available for Rs 14,990 and Rs 29,990 WH-1000XM4 is retailing for Rs 24,990.

Sony Bluetooth speakers

A total of four Sony Bluetooth speakers are on discount during the sale. The most significant discount is available on SRS-XB43. Generally priced at Rs 21,990, the Bluetooth speakers are available for Rs 14,990. SRS-XB33 are down from the original Rs 15,990 to Rs 11,490.

A Rs 3,000 discount is available on SRS-XB23, dropping their price to Rs 7,990. SRS-XB13, meanwhile, retail for Rs 3,990, down from the original Rs 4,990.

Sony soundbars

A significant saving is to be made on Sony soundbars during the sale. The one normally priced at Rs 97,980 is now being available for Rs 69,990, with a whopping near-Rs 28,000 discount.

Another model named HT-RT40 is retailing for Rs 21,990, down from its usual Rs 29,990.

The special price offers start from August 4, 2021, and will be valid till August 15, 2021. The discounted prices will be reflected across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal.