Sony PlayStation 5 re-stock in India again: Price in India, how to pre-book

The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be available to pre-book in India today, June 21, via ShopAtSC. The official site is also offering a deal where customers can purchase the standard PS5 console and the racing title Gran Turismo 7 at a special price of Rs 54,490 instead of Rs 54,989. The e-store is providing "free home delivery from your nearest Sony Centre," and bank offers like no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards. The pre-booking will begin today at 12 PM (noon).

Interested buyers must note that PS 5 consoles - both PlayStation 5 standard (with disc drive) and PlayStation 5 digital remain extremely scarce in terms of supply, over a year after its official India debut. If you want to pre-book your console, ensure you do it at noon.

It also appears that ShopAtSC is offering the standard edition of PS5 at Rs 49,990 with the GT7 disc. Users can also check the availability of the product at the local store. The digital edition of PS 5 costs 39,990 in India. The package will include a single DualSense wireless controller. A separate unit currently costs Rs 5,590.

Sony highlights that buyers can add the product to the cart for instant checkout using digital payments. The FAQ page notes, "We [Sony] accept payment via all major debit and credit cards, EMI, Net Banking, wallet payment are other available options".

Sony says it intends to "deliver your allocated stocks" around June 30, but there could be a delay. The company still claims the delay could be due to the COVID-19 restriction. Customers can also place an order online and pick it up from the store once the order is ready.

Once the order is placed, customers can track the shipping process by logging into the Sony account. Click on the order and check the Sony Centre assigned to you.