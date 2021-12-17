Sony sale offers discounts on Bravia TVs, headphones, speakers, cameras and more

In lieu of Christmas and New Year, Sony India has announced a new sale covering most of its portfolio. The tech major will celebrate the festive period with its fans by offering upfront discounts and other offers on its range of Bravia televisions, headphones, speakers and even cameras and their accessories.

The new Sony sale started on December 16 and will go on till January 3 next year. It is live on various online and offline channels with varying discounts. At its retail website Shop at Sony Center, the discounts go up to 30 per cent on Sony TVs and up to 50 per cent on audio products.

Here is a look at some of these deals to check out the savings you can make under the sale period.

Sony Bravia TV offers

A total of 22 Bravia TVs in all sizes are available at a discount during the Sony sale. The list includes smart TVs from Sony's XR series, 4K Ultra HD series, Full HD series as well as LED TVs.

As for the offers, there are upfront discounts on the Bravia TVs, as well as cashback and extended warranties. Shop at Sony Center lists the discounts to be as high as 30 per cent, though that may not be accurate in every case. Up to 10 per cent cashback can also be availed through ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards.

Sony audio products offers

Under its sale, Sony is also offering discounts on a wide range of audio products. This includes headphones, Truly Wireless earbuds wired earphones, Bluetooth speakers, as well as soundbars, and home theatre systems. Savings of up to 50 per cent on their prices have been listed on the ShopatSC website.

There are other offers, of course, listed on other portals like Amazon India and Flipkart. These include Bank Offers, cashback, and no-cost EMIs on Sony Audio products. It is suggested you compare the benefits of all these offers on different portals in case you are planning to make a purchase.

Sony camera and accessories offers

A range of products under Sony's Digital Imaging category is on sale. In addition to substantial upfront discounts, the products come with bank offers and no-cost EMIs through several channels. The list includes products like mirrorless cameras, zoom-lens cameras, camera accessories, memory cards, and more.