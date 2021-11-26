Sony truly wireless headphones, speakers available with massive discounts during Black Friday sale

To mark the occasion of Black Friday, Sony has put up a sale on its range of audio products. Under the sale, the tech major is offering attractive discounts on its lineup of Bluetooth headphones, Truly Wireless earphones, speakers as well as soundbars.

The Black Friday sale by Sony starts from today, that is November 26 and will go on till November 28. During the sale period, the company has put up discounts of up to 40 per cent of the product cost on the above-mentioned devices. The discounts reflect across Sony's online sales points, including Amazon, Sony website as well as Sony Center. Though the first one puts up the best prices under the sale while the discounts on Sony's own digital points are restricted in comparison.

So in case you have your eyes set on a particular audio product from the house of Sony, this might be the right time to get your hands on it and save some money in the process. Here is a look at some of the best deals under the Sony Black Friday sale.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth headphones

The much-sought Bluetooth headphones from Sony are available for purchase at a price of Rs 16,990 under the Black Friday sale. The limited time deal marks a massive discount of Rs 13,000 on the original price of the headphones, that is Rs 29,990.

Note that this is a limited time deal and the heavily discounted price is only visible on Amazon India website. The headphones are still listed at their original price on the Sony website.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless earbuds

The in-ear TWS earbuds by Sony are seeing a discount of just over Rs 5,000 on their regular retail price. As part of the sale, Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds are available for a price of Rs 14,737l, down from their original price of Rs 19,990.

Again, the discounted price is reflected on the Amazon India website. At Sony Shop Center, the earbuds sell for a tad bit higher price of Rs 14,990.

Sony SRS-XG500 portable Bluetooth party speaker

A savings of Rs 7,000 can be made on the purchase of this portable part speaker from the house of Sony during the Black Friday sale. That is because the portable speakers are retailing for a price of Rs 32,990, down from their original retail price of Rs 39,990. The discount can be availed on both Amazon and Sony Shop Center.

We tried these portable party speakers from Sony for a couple of weeks and you can read all about our experience with them here.

Sony HT-RT40 5.1 Channel wireless soundbar

The complete home theatre system by Sony usually retails for a price of Rs 29,990. It comes with a 3 channel soundbar as the main unit, along with two tower speakers for the back and an external subwoofer. During the Black Friday sale by Sony, the setup is available for Rs 24,860, thus saving just over Rs 5,000 for the buyers.

Note that this price is exclusive to Amazon India website, while the discount on Sony Shop Center is limited to Rs 3,000 on the sertup, which thus costs Rs 26,990.