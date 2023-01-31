Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 5-inch display launched in India but costs more than iPhone 13 

Sony has unveiled the Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The company claims that the device has been engineered for the most eclectic audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts. For people growing up in the 90s, Walkman brings back the memories of childhood. It was a portable audio player that allowed users to play cassettes on the go much before the MP3 players or the Apple iPod arrived. With Walkman NW-ZX707, Sony has managed to retain the essence of a traditional walkman albeit with modern-day technologies. The Walkman NW-ZX707 comes with a 5-inch display, sound processing with Hi-Res Audio wireless, a battery life of up to 25 hours and more.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 price in India

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990. The device will be available for purchase exclusively on Headphone Zone from January 30 onwards. The walkman has been launched in a classic black and gold variant. Considering the device is designed for purists, it is also priced high. The device costs more than an iPhone 13 or even an iPhone 14, with bank offers.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 specifications in India

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features a premium design with a 5-inch display

The device features a DSD Remastering Engine. This engine takes PCM audio (which is a type of digital audio encoding used in most digital devices) and resamples it into DSD format (which is a high-quality digital audio format often used for music production). The result is improved sound quality, offering more ways to enjoy music.

The walkman comes with improved features and better components to produce high-quality sound. NW-ZX707 has upgraded fine-tuned capacitors

and a FTCAP3 (High polymer capacitor) and a large solid high polymer capacitor which offers large capacitance and low resistance. While an OFC milled block covering the digital block, allows the NW-ZX707 to bring listeners sound that appears to rise-up from silence. Additionally, a large 8mm coil for balanced output creates an improved sound resolution across all frequencies. All four kinds of components stated here are also used in the latest Signature Walkman model, " Sony said in a statement.

In terms of battery, Sony Walkman features a longer battery life compared to previous models. As per claims made by the company, the NW-ZX707 has a battery life of up to 25 hours 1 of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours 1 of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours 2 even when streaming.



