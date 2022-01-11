Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds with 20 hours of battery life launched in India: Price and specifications

Sony launched a pair of budget earbuds in India. The WF-C500 TWS earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The earbuds come with a battery life of upto 20 hours. The Sony WF-C500 comes in a cylindrical charging case with round-shaped earbuds. Sony claims that the earbuds are designed to fit snugly in your ear. The company also claims that the earbuds offer a high-quality sound that is rich in details due to the DSEE technology used in the earbuds.

The Sony WF-C500 comes in a compact form factor. The earbuds are small but offer a snug fit. "The rounded shape without edges makes them a pleasure to wear, leaving you free to focus on what matters," Sony says.

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds: Price and availability

Sony WF-C500 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5990. The Sony WF-C500, at this price, competes with the Jabra Elite 3, which is also a budget offering by the company. The Sony earbuds have been offered in interesting colour options including Black, Green, Orange, and White colours. The Sony WF-C500 will be available for purchase starting January 16 on Sony retail stores including the Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com. It will be available on major electronic stores, and e-commerce websites. The earbuds were previously launched in Europe.

Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds: Specifications

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones are equipped with 5.8mm drivers. The earbuds come with DSEE technology Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which the company claims enhances the audio and call quality.

The Sony WF-C500 come with support for Google Assistant and Siri support. It also comes with support for Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for better connectivity with iOS and Android devices. Instead of touch controls, the earbuds come with buttons to increase the volume, change music, play or pause the music etc. The earbuds can also be used as monopods.

Sony claims that the earbuds come with a battery life of upto 10 hours on a single charge. The charging case also includes the power of 10 hours, so the total battery life offered is 20 hours. The earbuds also come with quick charging technology that provides playtime of one hour on a 10-minute charge.