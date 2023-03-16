Sony WH-CH720N headphones launched in India, price set at Rs 9,990

If you are tired of bulky headphones, look no further because Sony has launched its lightest headphones in india. The Sony CH720N with active noise cancellation is the most lightweight headphones ever launched by the audio giant.The Sony CH720N is equipped with Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony's Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide noise canceling. The over ear headphones also feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound. Apart from that, Sony claims that the headphones can go on for up to 50 hour on a single charge.

Sony WH-CH720N: Price and availability

The Sony WH-CH720N comes at a price of Rs 9990 in India. The device will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from March 17 onwards.

Sony WH-CH720N: Specifications

Sony's latest headphones are equipped with superior noise canceling technology that can block out a lot of background noise.They have a special V1 chip and Dual Noise Sensor technology that helps block out sounds around you. The headphones also have different settings that let you adjust how much outside noise you want to hear. You can use them when you're flying or when you're relaxing in a café.

The company said in a statement that the headphones produce high-quality sound that accurately represents the original recording. It is equipped with the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology that restores high-frequency elements lost during music compression, which results in a more detailed and rich audio experience. The Integrated Processor V1 is also mentioned, which helps to minimize distortion and reproduce music with high detail. Finally, the headphones' sound tuning is described as being intentionally designed to provide a well-balanced audio experience across all frequency ranges, with natural and clear vocals. The headphones are designed to provide a high-quality audio experience that closely resembles the original recording, with balanced tuning and clear vocals.

Sony says that the WH-CH720N has a better battery life as compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music for a longer duration. It has a battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging. A 3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback.



