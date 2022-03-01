Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones with noise cancellation launched in India, price set at Rs 14,990

Sony has added yet another overhead wireless headphones to its portfolio. The company has launched the Sony WH-XB910N in India. The headphones come with active noise cancellation and extra bass, which the company claims provides a party-like experience. The WH-XB910N comes with dual sensor noise technology, adaptive sound control for smart listening, long battery life, and much more for an endless music experience.

The Sony headphones come with LDAC support and offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones are a successor to the Sony XB900N, which was launched in India in 2019. So let us take a look at the detailed specifications along with the price and availability.

Sony WH-XB910N: Price and availability

The Sony WH-XB910N is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. The device will be available across Sony centers, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from February 28, 2022, onwards. The device is offered in blue and black colors.

Sony WH-XB910N: Specifications

The Sony headphones features Dual Noise Sensor technology which helps cancel the environmental noise. The feature lets users enjoy the music without any distractions from outside. The WH-XB910N overhead headphones feature exceptional bass with improved noise cancelling to give you an immersive party like experience with punchy sound. It also features a dedicated bass duct housing and increased airtightness between the driver units and eardrums that help to create precise rhythms which elevates every track, making it sound as though your favourite artists are performing in house while still maintaining vocal clarity.

With an enhanced battery life of up to 30 hours, the WH-XB910N headphones are a perfect companion for long road trips. It's ideal for on the go listening and if in a rush user can easily top up the battery life with a 10-minute quick charge that gives you up to 4.5 hours' worth of extra play time.

The WH-XB910N features Sony's popular Multipoint connection which allows the headphones to be pair with two Bluetooth® devices at once. While receiving a call, your headphones know which device is ringing and seamlessly connects to the right one automatically. One can change track, adjust volume, and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the touch panel on the side of the headphones. The WH-XB910N headphones are Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, giving you a hands-free experience with everyday tasks, for hands-free help on the go.