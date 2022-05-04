Sony wireless earbuds, headphones, soundbar get discounts up to Rs 48,990 in Amazon sale

Amazon's Summer Sale is underway with discounts and offers galore. Not just smartphones and laptops, but the sale has some good offers on personal audio devices. If you are looking for truly wireless earbuds, headphones, and soundbars, Sony India is participating in the sale to offer discounts and cashbacks on a range of products.

The sale began on May 4 and will continue till May 8. In a release, Sony said the offers are "specially curated" for music lovers, working professionals, and students who want premium devices for entertainment or remote learning. One of the offers includes a discount of as high as Rs 48,900 on a combination of soundbars. Let us take a look at the offers now.

Sony Wireless Headphones

The WH-1000XM4, priced at an MRP of Rs 29,990, will be available on Amazon during the sale for as low as Rs 20,990. This price includes a cashback of Rs 2,000.

The WH-XB910N was launched at an MRP of Rs 19,990, but in the sale, you can get it for Rs 12,990. This price is also inclusive of the cashback of Rs 2,000 that you will get on using the required credit card.

The WH-XB900N is selling at a discounted price of Rs 9,990, but its MRP, as listed on the Sony website, is Rs 19,990. This price also includes a cashback of Rs 2,000.

Sony Wireless Earbuds

The WF-1000XM3, priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 19,990, is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,990. But, unfortunately, there is no cashback on these earbuds.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 is available on Amazon right now for Rs 16,990, as opposed to the MRP of Rs 24,990. The discounted price includes a cashback of Rs 2,000.

WF-C500, the affordable earbuds from Sony, is available at Rs 4,490, down from the MRP of Rs 8,990. This price also includes a cashback of Rs 1,000.

The WF-XB700, listed at an MRP of Rs 11,990, is available to buy at Rs 6,990 in the Amazon sale right now.

Sony Headphones

Sony's wireless headphones WH-CH710N, listed at an MRP of Rs 14,990, are selling for Rs 6,990 on Amazon right now.

The WI-XB400 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 2,790, but its MRP, as listed on the Sony website, is Rs 4,990.

Sony's WI-C200 model is available to buy for the lowest price of Rs 1,599, as opposed to the MRP of Rs 2,990.

The WH-CH510, bearing an MRP of Rs 4,990, is available at a price of Rs 2,990 on Amazon right now.

Sony Soundbars

The Sony HT-S20R soundbar with wireless connectivity is available at Rs 17,990 on Amazon. Its MRP is Rs 23,990.

The price at which the Sony HT-S40R is selling on Amazon is Rs 26,990, as opposed to the MRP of Rs 34,990.

The Sony HT-A7000+SA-SW3+SA-RS3S combo, priced at an MRP of Rs 2,15,970, is available for Rs 1,66,980 right now with a discount of around Rs 49,000.



