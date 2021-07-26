Sony's noise-cancelling headphones, earbuds, speakers available with up to Rs 27,990 discount

Sony has kicked off its Great Monsoon Sale where a wide range of headphones, truly wireless earphones, speakers, and soundbars are going to be available at huge discounts. You can grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones at a discount of Rs 6,000, while the SRS-XB43 portable speaker is down to Rs 14,990 from the original price of Rs 21,990. And these two are just some of the deals from the sale that is now live on Sony's online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The Great Monsoon Sale's offer on Sony's audio products is also available on the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and Amazon Prime Day sale until their sales end. The Amazon Prime Day sale will end tomorrow while Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will conclude on July 29. This means that over and above what Sony has doled out in the offer, you can save more using credit or debit cards on these two platforms. Not just these two sellers, you have ShopAtSC online store that is Sony's own. You can also go to a Sony Center or a Sony Exclusive Store in your location to grab your favourite earbuds or speakers at discounted prices.

Let us take a look at discounts on Sony's noise-cancelling headphones and earphone range.

Model MRP Offer Price Discount WH-1000XM4 Rs 29,990 Rs 23,990 Rs 6,000 WH-1000XM3 Rs 29,990 Rs 17,990 Rs 12,000 WH-XB900N Rs 19,990 Rs 14,990 Rs 5,000 WH-CH710N Rs 14,990 Rs 7,990 Rs 3,000 WF-1000XM3 Rs 19,990 Rs 12,990 Rs 7,000 WF-SP800N Rs 18,990 Rs 12,990 Rs 6,000 WF-XB700 Rs 11,990 Rs 6,990 Rs 5,000

If you are looking for regular earphones and neckbands, Sony has offers on them as well. These are as follows:

Model MRP Offer Price Discount WI-SP510 Rs 6,990 Rs 3,990 Rs 3,000 WI-XB400 Rs 4,990 Rs 2,990 Rs 2,000 WI-C400 Rs 3,990 Rs 2,990 Rs 1,000 WI-C310 Rs 3,290 Rs 2,190 Rs 1,100 WI-C200 Rs 2,990 Rs 1,599 Rs 1,391 WH-CH510 Rs 4,990 Rs 2,990 Rs 2,000

Sony's wireless speakers that use Bluetooth are also on a big offer. You can check the offers below and decide what is best for you.

Model MRP Offer Price Discount SRS-XB43 Rs 21,990 Rs 14,990 Rs 7,000 SRS-XB33 Rs 15,990 Rs 11,490 Rs 4,500 SRS-XB23 Rs 10,990 Rs 7,990 Rs 3,000 SRS-XB13 Rs 4,990 Rs 3,990 Rs 1,000

Is that a soundbar that you want to buy next? Well, Sony has offers on its range of soundbars, as well.