Soon, gaming Chromebooks with RGB lighting keyboards, new Chrome OS changes suggest

Chromebooks have been attractive to everyday users, though their gaming capabilities largely remain limited till now. Google seems to be working to change this, by bringing gaming-oriented Chromebooks to the market. It is being reported that at least three manufacturers might be working on Chromebooks with RGB-lit keyboards, an iconic feature on gaming laptops.

The report comes from 9to5Google, which talks of a "long-running effort" codenamed Borealis, in progress by the Chrome team. The project is reportedly meant to bring Steam and some Linux-compatible PC games to Chromebook. The feature has been hinted at for long, with reports of the project and its fruition dating back to 2020.

However, the only support that Chromebooks offer for Steam games up until now is through the Steam Link app. The app lets one link their Steam account on PC to an Android device, meaning that your Chromebook should have Play Store support for this to work. Even then, you cannot play games on your Chromebook on the go,away from your PC.

The good news, as 9to5Google reports, is that work has "steadily continued" on the project since its inception. As yet another proof of it, the publication has now found changes made to Chrome OS code in the last few weeks that enable support for RGB backlight on keys.

Gaming Chromebooks coming soon

The report mentions an internal command for Chrome OS developers, which is currently under testing and lets developers customise the light on each keyboard key individually. Developers can customise this to vary the intensity of the red, green, and blue lighting on the keys, to create effects as well as adjust the overall brightness of the keyboard.

There is another intriguing discovery here. The publication found that the command is not generic in nature. Meaning, it has not just been put in to support external RGB keyboards that you can connect to a Chromebook through a USB or Bluetooth. Instead, the command addresses specific "unreleased devices," hinting at some gaming Chromebooks or accessories in the future.

So the next question comes, who will be making these? Decoding the command and associated names of hardware makers, the report mentions three possibilities linked to Vell, Taniks and Ripple. Some assumptions from among their clients lead to the possibility that we may see a gaming Chromebook each from HP's Omen series and Lenovo's Legion series of gaming laptops. There might also be a gaming-focused Chrome OS tablet or a detachable on the way.

We can expect an announcement on the development from Google soon. Though the dedicated Chromebooks may be a while away, Steam support on existing devices may come as the first public indication of Google's efforts. All in due time.