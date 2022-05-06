Soon, sign in to Google, Apple, Microsoft services without using a password

On World Password Day — May 5 — the three big tech companies resolved to ditch passwords entirely. Google, Apple, and Microsoft have come together to announce a commitment to building support for a passwordless era where you will no longer have to enter passwords on your mobile, desktop, and browser devices. In other words, the three companies are working towards bringing passwordless authentication to all major device platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, ChromeOS, Chrome browser, Edge, Safari, and macOS, among others.

Apple's senior director of platform product marketing, Kurt Knight said, "Just as we design our products to be intuitive and capable, we also design them to be private and secure." Google's PM Director of Secure Authentication at Google and President of FIDO Alliance, Sampath Srinivas, in a blog post, said, "The passkey will bring us much closer to the passwordless future we've been mapping out for over a decade."