Soon, USB Type-C charger to be mandatory for all smartphones in India including iPhones

India, just like the EU (European Union), will soon move to a common charger policy wherein smartphones, laptops and tablets will need to use the same charging port. With this universal charger policy, consumers will no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device. The move will reduce the amount of e-waste that the country generates year-on-year. Now, this comes as bad news for Apple.

The decision to build a universal charger policy comes after the government held wide-ranging consultations over the last few weeks. Currently, it is being decided that the common charge rule will be applicable only to smart devices including smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The government is yet to decide on chargers for low-cost feature phones.

The goal behind the new charger rule is to reduce the massive amounts of e-waste that India generates. As per an ASSOCHAM-EY report from Electronic Waste Management in India, the country generated 5 million tonnes of e-waste, which leaves India right behind China and the United States.

As per Bloomberg report, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that the decision to bring a universal charger policy was made after an internal government meeting. "During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," Singh said.

Bad news for Apple

A couple of months ago, the EU made it mandatory to use a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras by 2024. The rule is applicable to Apple iPhones as well, which currently use the Lightning port. So, does that mean Apple will need to launch the next iPhones with a USB Type C port? This is largely possible since India, as well as Europe, are important markets for Apple and the company will consider abiding by the rule of the land. Rumours are that next year's iPhone model, dubbed iPhone 15, will offer a USB Type C port instead of a Lightning port.

The common charger policy may not impact Android phones much, since most OEMs have already moved from micro USB to Type C ports in the last few years. The Indian government is said to be planning to build a common charger policy for smart devices, but there is no clarity on what awaits for feature phones that are still stuck on microUSB due to cost issues.