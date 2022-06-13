Soon you will be able to update Aadhaar details sitting at home

To update Aadhaar details, currently, people need to head to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or the post office. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that soon Aadhaar holders will be able to update their card details in the comfort of their homes. Whether it is updating the phone number or photo, all Aadhaar services will soon be provided at the doorstep.

UIDAI revealed that these doorstep Aadhaar services will be provided through the post office. As per media reports, UIDAI is currently educating 48,000 India Post Payment Bank postmen, who will carry out the doorstep Aadhaar service. So, soon, you will find postmen not only deliver letters but also carry out Aadhaar-related services at your doorstep.

Aadhaar services including linking the phone number, changing the photo and address, among others, will be provided at the doorstep. As per reports, during the first phase, UIDAI will train these postmen to go door to door, even to extreme corners of the country. While in the second phase, there will be some expansion plans and up to 1.5 lakh postal officers will be trained.

Reports also suggest that UIDAI will equip postmen with the appropriate digital equipment, including a desktop or laptop-based Aadhar kit. With these, postmen will be able to update Aadhaar users' information with just a few clicks.

The report further claims that UIDAI also plans to enroll around 13,000 banking correspondents employed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Common Service Centre to help conduct the doorstep Aadhaar updating process seamlessly.

Currently, to update most Aadhaar details like the phone number, among others, one needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, or a post office.