Sorry Realme Pad users, company says no Android 12 for you

If you own a Realme Pad, be ready for some bad news. Realme has shockingly announced that its first tablet, which completed its first four months, will not receive the Android 12 update. This is a shame because the Realme Pad emerged as an amazing tablet in the affordable price segment. Its design is catchy, while the specifications are the best on the sub-Rs 15,000 market right now. In fact, it was my top recommendation for the best tablet at that price. Until now.

No software upgrade means there are only so many years through which you will feel the Realme Pad is new. Because with every new Android version, there are updates in terms of features. But it is painfully sad that none of them will ever reach the Realme Pad. Realme confirmed the news through an answer to a question about an Android update for Realme Pad posted on the Realme Community website. The answer now seems to have been deleted from the FAQ page.

There is no clarity on why this decision was taken. Is the Helio G80 not powerful enough to support Android 12? Or, is there some other reason? Realme has not said a word about that. However, it said that the tablet will keep receiving security and performance updates, which is a small relief to undermine the blow the company just delivered. This essentially means that your tablet will get monthly Android security updates, as well as fixes for bugs, if any, from time to time until the end of life approaches.

The sudden announcement for discontinuation of Android version upgrades for the Realme Pad is also shocking because this is the company's first tablet. It was launched in India in September last year amid much fanfare, largely because the tablet market is not as exciting as the smartphone one. Entry of Realme meant a shake-up, and it did make some noise. Soon after the launch of the Realme Pad, brands such as Motorola and Nokia introduced their affordable tablets. But the Realme Pad emerged as the cheapest one with good specifications. And those are the reasons why the Realme Pad should have been celebrated instead.

In my review, I lauded how the Realme Pad is an entertainment package. The tablet's large display with 2K resolution is the real appeal here. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Netflix shows on the tablet, also because the speakers on the Realme Pad are pretty loud. It is not much of a device for doing office work, though, and it is fine because the price is low. The bottom line is that the Realme Pad was my top recommendation to anyone asking for a cheap tablet. Not anymore.

Software support is important since the shelf life of tablets is likely higher than that of a phone, which is why people use them longer. Nokia T20, which is HMD's first tablet, comes with two years of promised Android upgrades, for example. Samsung, Lenovo, and Motorola, too, have promised software upgrades including newer Android versions to their tablets at all price points.

For what it is worth, Realme did confirm there are more tablets coming this year. So maybe this is the company's strategy to create demand for new tablets this year. Realme also said that it will focus on supporting its smartphones, so maybe the next tablet will, too, have limited software support. I am only guessing at this point because Realme did not give any clarity on this matter.