Soundcore announces R500 fast charging neckband with 20 hours of playtime, price starts at Rs 1399

Soundcore, an audio brand from Anker Innovation, on Thursday, introduced the neckband R500, next in the line-up of its R series products. The company notes that the neckband is designed for on-the-move musical freedom, and comes with an ultra-flexible fit, high bass, and super-long battery life. The R500 is available on Flipkart with 18 months of warranty to its users for Rs 1399.



Soundcore claims that the Bluetooth neckband, R500, supports fast charging (USB-C) that equals 10 min charge to 3-hour playtime. It supports 20 hours of playtime for whole day use on a single charge. The neckband features 10mm drivers for the immersive signature HD sound. The collar neckband elevates the listening experience with deep, powerful, and balanced bass, which is made for bass-loving audiophiles. The company claims that the bass matches different music styles and frequencies. R500 supports superior calling experience with an AI-powered microphone that allows to hear and be heard clearly. The two buttons inline remote control ensures a hands-free user experience.



The R500 comes with Bluetooth V5.0 and is compatible with Android and IOS devices on the connectivity front. Lightweight, ultra-flexible, and tangle-free, the neckband provides a dynamic audio experience up to 10m distance. Additionally, the neckband is IPX5 Water resistant, which can withstand all weathers and deliver an unaltered performance each time. R500 is light in weight and comes in 4 colour variants -- blue, yellow, black, and red.

Gopal Jeyaraj, Country Head SAARC Anker Innovations Limited said, "We are excited for the next line-up under the R Series. With R500, we want to provide our fans and consumers the freedom to experience high-quality audio at the most budgeted price points. With features such as fast charge, AI-enhanced microphone, long hours of playtime, we believe R500 shall strike the right chord with the fan base. Be it the long zoom calls or the movie hours with your device a new wireless experience awaits you."



