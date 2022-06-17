SpaceX fires employees who said Elon Musk's behavior is embarrassment for them

SpaceX has reportedly fired employees who criticized Elon Musk's behavior in an open letter shared on an internal chat system. As per the latest report, SpaceX's president has terminated some employees with the letter that talked about Musk's behavior and how it embarrasses employees.

In the open letter, employees described Musk's behavior as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks." The letter also talked about SpaceX's "No Asshole" policy and asked the company to "publicly address and condemn Elon's harmful Twitter behavior."

"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values," some SpaceX employees in the letter.

A new report from The New York Times citing sources at the company said that SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell has fired a number of employees who drafted the letter. SpaceX hasn't officially confirmed these details yet nor has the company revealed who all and how many have been fired.

As reported, in the email, Shotwell said SpaceX "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter. "The letter, solicitations and general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views," Shotwell noted in the email. "We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism."

It still remains unclear how many SpaceX employees drafted the letter and the number of signatures it bears currently. The company also hasn't revealed the number of employees it has fired.

