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SpaceX restricts Starlink services in Ukraine, disrupting military drone missions: Report

SpaceX restricts Starlink services in Ukraine, disrupting military drone missions: Report

Starlink terminals have become essential to Ukraine's military operations, particularly for guiding long-range drones used to strike Russian logistics networks in occupied southern and eastern Ukraine

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 10:24 PM IST
SpaceX restricts Starlink services in Ukraine, disrupting military drone missions: ReportSpaceX restricts Starlink services in Ukraine (Reuters)

Elon Musk's SpaceX has introduced restrictions on some Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine, disrupting military drone operations and forcing Ukrainian forces to cancel several missions, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian officials.

Starlink terminals have become essential to Ukraine's military operations, particularly for guiding long-range drones used to strike Russian logistics networks in occupied southern and eastern Ukraine.

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Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine's president, said the military had not been informed about the changes before they took effect.

"Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram, according to Reuters.

He said SpaceX had stopped the operation of its military-grade Starlink service at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, or approximately 160 km/h.

Drone missions disrupted by connection losses

Ukraine's 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed in the southeastern part of the country, said some of its units had been forced to cancel missions because of the restrictions.

"According to our observations, during flights, the connection could drop for 10–20 seconds at speeds of just 110–120 km/h. The drones kept moving, but these interruptions made them harder to control," the corps said in a statement.

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Ukraine's defence ministry said the limitations had significantly complicated military logistics and certain drone operations, the report said, citing a source.

The development comes as Washington has been pressuring Kyiv to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Starlink does not operate inside Russia, and Ukrainian drones targeting Russian oil infrastructure use other communication systems.

Starlink has played a major role in Ukraine's battlefield communications since SpaceX activated the service in the country shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukrainian military units rely on the satellite internet network to communicate with one another, particularly in areas where conventional telecommunications infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been trying to get a licence to operate Starlink in India. However, final approval is pending for security reasons.

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Indian authorities have raised concerns about the security implications of satellite communication networks, including lawful interception, monitoring capabilities, and compliance with national security requirements.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:24 PM IST
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