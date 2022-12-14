Spotify premium subscription is now available for Rs 2, but there is a catch

Spotify has announced a new reward program for its Indian users. Ahead of the festive bells, the audio streaming app is offering a new premium mini plan for just Rs 2 for a week. With premium mini users will be able to access Spotify premium services, which include free streaming of the entire catalogue of songs and podcasts with an ad-free experience. In addition, Spotify is also updating its app with a new rewards button at the bottom with three sections called Challenge, Rewards and Help.

Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify announced the new offer on Twitter. She shared that the new feature will be rolled out pan Asia starting with India. "After months of development and testing, today at Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program. Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plans: premium mini. Check it out and let me know whatcha think!" she wrote.



How to get Spotify premium mini for Rs 2

The streaming service generally offers the Spotify premium mini subscription in India for Rs7 for 1 day or Rs 25 for 1 week. But with the new offer, if users complete a challenge, they get to use the service for just Rs 2 for 1 week. To avail the offer, users will have to premium mini for any 10 days in the next 30 days. To get Spotify premium-

Open your Spotify account.

Tap on Settings> Account

Now purchase Spotify premium mini plan of one day plan for Rs 7 or the seven-day plan for Rs 25.

Notably you have to repeat the recharge again every day if you buy a Rs 7 plan to use Spotify Premium mini for 10 days. Similarly, you have to repeat the recharge oF Rs 25 after one week to finish the challenge for 10 days premium mini use.

After 10 days, Spotify will offer a premium mini subscription for 7 days just at Rs 2.

The mini-subscription plan has an account limit to only 1 device.

While the deal is a bit of a hassle, users will have to buy a plan before getting the reward, but with a 7 day premium subscription for just Rs 2 music lovers will get ad-free music listening, offline playback and 30 songs download for offline listening.

It is to be noted that the new Spotify Rewards Program is designed for Asian countries and its rollout is starting with India. The feature will be available on all iOS and Android devices.

Spotify premium subscription plans available in India

Meanwhile, there is the list of other Spotify premium subscription plan available in India.

Premium individual plan: This plan offers premium accesses for Rs 117 per month with one account limit.

Premium duo: Available for Rs 149 per month, it sets account limits to two users.

Premium family: Available for Rs 179 per month, this plan allows you to connect up to 6 accounts.

Premium student: Specially for students in college, the plan offers premium access to one account for Rs 59 per month.

How to get free Spotify premium subscription

If you are using Spotify free and haven't subscribed to any plans, then you can get a premium subscription for free for 3 months. All you have to do is purchase the premium individual plan and you will be billed Rs 0. After 3 months, you can continue the plan on regular price or even cancel your subscription.