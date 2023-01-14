Spotify services up and running smoothly after brief outage

Audio streaming giant Spotify suffered a brief outage that lasted about three hours. Many users started reporting issues while streaming songs or podcasts on the app on Saturday.

An official tweet by the Spotify Status team acknowledged the issue earlier in the day and said, "Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

A status page for the company’s web API also confirmed the outage as minor.

Some users reported issues with songs stopping after every few seconds while others couldn't even log in to their accounts. According to the DownDetector website, over 40,000 users flagged issues related to the audio streaming platform.

All Spotify services are now appearing to be working perfectly. "Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help," Spotify Cares tweeted on Saturday.

Currently, there is no word on what caused the outage for Spotify, but the last time this happened was because of an issue with the Google Cloud services.

The audio streaming service announced in October of last year that it had 195 million paying subscribers and anticipated reaching 200 million by the end of the year. Spotify also said that it had over 456 million monthly active users.