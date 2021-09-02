Starlink satellite broadband service could soon launch in India, hints SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Space-X CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company's satellite broadband service could soon come to India. A Twitter user Tryonset on asked Musk when Starlink service would be launching in India to which he replied saying that he was waiting for the regulatory approval.

"Dear Elon you when are launching Starlink services in India ..? We and our existing Customers waiting for wireless internet services," The Twitter user with username Tryonset asked. Musk replied saying, "Just figuring out the regulatory approval process."

Musk reiterated what the company president Gwynne Shotwell had said in June. She had noted that SpaceX had deployed around 1800 satellites and once those satellites reach their operational orbit, Starlink would have global coverage by September 2021. "But then we have regulatory work to go into every country and get approved to provide telecoms services," Shotwell had noted.

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had directed SpaceX to acquire the required licenses before offering any service in the country. "DoT has no objections to SpaceX offering the Starlink satellite internet service in India. But it must comply with the laws of the land and seek an appropriate license and other authorisations before offering the service to Indian consumers," a source had earlier told ET Telecom.

Starlink currently offers beta services in 14 countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe. SpaceX's goal is to launch around 42,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit by mid-2027. As of now, Starlink is in beta in the region where it is available. The speeds vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps in beta and there is no download speed. It has also claimed latency of 20 ms to 40 ms.

In May, Musk said the low-Earth orbiting satellite network had received more than 500,000 preorders for its internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting demand. Musk has previously noted that Starlink will be "probably out of beta this summer."

Users can book a Starlink connection for a refundable deposit of $99. Any user can go and check the availability of the services in their area through Starlink's website. However, it does not guarantee service to these users. Reports note that once the service is rolled out worldwide, users can expect internet speeds of up to 209.17 megabits per second. Meanwhile, Starlink satellite has matched up to the speed of broadband. Earlier this month, a report by Ookla speed test revealed that the speed of the Starlink Internet has improved a lot, and it is now close to the speed offered by wired broadband.



