Starting this month, WhatsApp users will be able to hide their online status

WhatsApp is announcing new features every month to enhance the user interface and augment privacy features. Recently, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced three privacy-focused features including screenshot blocking, hiding online status and leaving groups silently. The company has confirmed, that all three features are in the final stage of development and will reach all users by end of this month. But, we still do not know the exact rollout date.

One of the most awaited features is the online status hiding. This will allow users to hide their online status from whoever they want. The feature is expected to be available for beta users iOS and Android first and then head to global release. As per the WaBetaInfo website, the feature is in the works for web users as well.

The company has revealed that this feature is being developed for users who want to keep their online presence private. WhatsApp also confirmed that the feature will be rolled out at the end of this month. Reports suggest that the feature will be available for web users as well.

How to disable online status in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has already revealed how this feature will actually work when it is available. To hide your online status:

--Just have to open WhatsApp

--Go to Settings

--Go to Account

--Head to Privacy option

--Tap on the "Who can see when I'm online"

--Select from two options: "Everyone" and "Same as last seen"

--If you select the same as last seen, then all the contacts you hide in your last seen will not be able to see your online status too.

-If you want your online status from everyone, then select "Nobody" in the Last Seen section and "Same as last seen" in the online status part.

Notably, WhatsApp already allows users to hide their Status, Profile Picture and Last Seen from everyone or select people. Now, the feature will hide the "Online" status that is displayed at the top of every chat whenever you come online. This makes your contact know whether you are using the app or are offline.