Startup wants candidates to know about ChatGPT and how to use the AI tool to bag a job

OpenAI is making a lot of headlines currently for launching its viral chatbot, ChatGPT's successor, the GPT-4. The new and improved version of ChatGPT will accept image inputs and will generate output accordingly. It can also handle more complex tasks than its predecessor and is said to be 'more creative and nuanced'. While a section of people believes that ChatGPT is a cause of concern and will cost many people their jobs, a startup in Japan is trying its best to stay on top of the new technology and has kept expertise in ChatGPT as a criterion for hiring candidates.

Startup makes ChatGPT mandatory for candidates

As per a report in Bloomberg, LayerX Inc, a fintech startup based in Tokyo, Japan, has garnered attention after it made it mandatory for potential employees to be tested on their use of ChatGPT and another AI tool called Notion AI.

The startup's chief Human Resources officer, Takaya Ishiguro, said in an interview that even though they know that ChatGPT is not 'perfect', it is also 'dangerous to be too afraid to utilise new technology'.

The Bloomberg report also mentions that as part of the recruitment process, candidates are asked during their entry-level assignments to give prompts to ChatGPT. The recruiters then test candidates on their ability of initiating the process, rather than focusing on the actual answers instead. In addition to this, candidates are also asked to investigate the limitations of the technology.

Ishiguro also highlights the significance of promptly adopting to new technologies and urges the company's staff to recognise and adapt to emerging technologies, such as ChatGPT, even if they don't grasp them completely.

"It's important to jump on new technologies quickly. I think the candidates are falling behind from the trend if they haven't tried it at this point," Ishiguro is quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

More about ChatGPT's successor

OpenAI's blog post introducing GPT-4 reads, "We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks."

OpenAI also released a list of exams that the new GPT-4 has passed and shared its scores as well. And the scores are pretty good. For instance, the language model passed LSAT with 88 percentile and SAT Math with 89 percentile. It also passed GRE Quantitative exam with 80th percentile and GRE verbal and writing exams with 99th and 54th percentile.