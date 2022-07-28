Steven Spielberg joins the league of directors to shoot an entire video with iPhone

The iconic filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, has joined the league of directors to use a smartphone, presumably an iPhone, for his latest project. As pointed out by Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Spielberg shot their latest music video dubbed 'Cannibal', which is available to watch on YouTube. A tweet by the band notes that the director shot the video in "one shot", and we can also notice a picture of Spielberg on a chair using a smartphone.

Sadly, the phone model remains unclear, but CNET is confident that it is an iPhone. The report, however, couldn't spot the exact model. The photo also highlights his wife Kate Capshaw behind the chair, rolling Spielberg around.

In its social media posts, Mumford writes, "On Sunday July 3rd in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip."

As mentioned, the video is already available on YouTube as it was published on July 14. It currently has half a million views. Cannibal by Mumford & Sons is shot in a high school gym, and we can see the lead strumming the guitar while remaining in the same seated position. The black and white video is nearly four minutes long, and it does not feature any special effects, as some may expect from the iconic director of iconic films like E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, and most recently, the musical West Side Story.

Cannibal is not the first music video to be entirely shot on a phone, presumably the iPhone. In 2020, Lady Gaga's video for Stupid Love was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro. The same model was used by Star Wars director Rian Johnson to create Paris 9/19. Not just iPhones, Android brands have also collaborated with directors to showcase the capabilities of their phone's cameras. For instance, OnePlus has collaborated with Bollywood director Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Production to create a 60-minute action thriller. Its '2024' feature film was shot on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.