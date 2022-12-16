Still not able to use Jio 5G on your iPhone? You may need to wait a bit longer

Apple is rolling out the 5G support for both Jio and Airtel users with the new iOS 16.2 update. Apple iPhone models including iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and the new iPhone 14 series will be 5G ready once the system is updated with the new iOS version. However, even if you are living in a 5G enabled city and downloaded the latest system update, you might not be able to use the 5G services offered by Jio on your iPhone. That's because the Jio 5G is available only for users who have received 5G invites.

During the launch of 5G, Mukesh Ambani headed telecom operator, announced that it will roll out 5G across Indian cities in a phased manner and only select users will be able to join the new network connectivity. To join the Jio True 5G, the telco will send a special invite with the Welcome offer. So, iPhone users who have received the 5G invite can connect to the fifth-generation technology network offered by Jio by activating Jio 5G, on supported iPhone models. If not received yet, they have to wait a bit longer.

How to check for Jio 5G invite

If you have updated your iPhone with iOS 16.2 and still haven't received the invite message, then head to the MyJio app to check if Jio 5G is available for you. If there is no notification or prompt for 5G and Welcome offer on the MyJio app then you may need to wait for a few more weeks.

What is Jio Welcome offer

Under Jio Welcome offer, users will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G internet at no extra cost. Notably, Jio has clearly mentioned that eligible users will be able to use Jio 5G only if they are subscribed to a plan priced Rs 239 and above. So, make sure you have an active plan of Rs 239 or more.

List of iPhones which will support Jio 5G

Here is the list of iPhones which will support Jio True 5G-

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max



Jio 5G available in these cities

Significantly, Reliance Jio is launching its 5G across major Indian cities at a fast pace. Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the telecom operator is already rolling out its fifth-gen network connectivity services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara and across all the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. With that, Jio has also launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and at the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok.