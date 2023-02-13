Still not linked PAN and Aadhaar? here is how to link through SMS by March 31 2023

The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar cards is March 31, 2023. The government has clarified that PAN will become inoperative if a person doesn't link PAN and Aadhaar cards by the deadline. Recently, the Income Tax department made it mandatory for PAN holders to link the card with Aadhaar by the end of March 2023 or it will become "inoperative".

In a recent advisory, the government of India clarified that "it is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with their Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative." It should also be noted that people who fail to link their PAN and Aadhaar by the deadline of March 31, 2023.

Now, there are many ways to link PAN and Aadhaar. But the easiest of them is by linking through SMS. Let's take a quick look at how to link PAN and Aadhaar cards through text messages.

How to link Aadhaar and PAN cards through SMS

Step 1: head over to the text message app

Step 2: now type a message in UIDPAN format

Step 3: all you will need to type is: UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number

Step 4: you will next need send SMS from your registered number to either 567678 or 56161

Step 5: after sending the message you will get a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar and PAN card linking

How to link PAN - Aadhaar cards online

Now, if this process doesn't work, you can simply head over to the Income Tax Department of India website.

Step 1: you can simply click on eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: register yourself on the website. It should be noted that your PAN or Aadhaar number will be set as user ID.

Step 3: use your user ID, password and DOB to log into the portal

Step 4: pop-up will appear on the screen or you can simply click on the 'Quick Links' shown on the homepage

Step 5: click on Link Aadhaar option shown on the homepage

Step 6: you can now type your PAN and Aadhaar number and add your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card

Step 7: Now check the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box if applicable

Step 8: type the Captcha to verify

Step 9: you will then get a confirmation notification after Aadhaar and PAN card are successfully linked.

Now, it should be noted if the details of your PAN and Aadhaar card do not match, you will get a rejection message. In that case, you will need to reapply to link the two documents with correct information.