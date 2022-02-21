Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer shows Ryu, Luke in a more life-like appearance than ever before

Street Fighter 6 is officially in the making. Giving fans of the franchise yet another reason to be excited, developer Capcom has dropped the game's trailer on YouTube today among a massive reception. Since its upload earlier today, the Street Fighter 6 trailer has already garnered more than 2 lakh views on the platform.

For those unaware, Street Fighter is one of the most popular arcade-style fighting video games to date. Its first-ever edition came out in 1987 for arcades. So, as can be guessed, successive iterations of the game have gathered a massive following globally, also making it one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Naturally, the Street Fighter 6 trailer is already making waves among gamers, generations of whom have been related to one or the other iteration of the Street Fighter saga. What excites them (and us) even more, is the appearance of Ryu in the trailer in an all-new avatar. The favourite character of most Street Fighter players is shown in such a life-like appearance that it is difficult to relate the trailer to the game immediately.

Of course, the trailer does not show the gameplay. So it is likely that the teaser plays the level of graphics that we may only see on in-game videos and footage and not the actual gameplay. It is, however, an important indicator of the level of graphic improvement the game may bring. And make no mistake, it is monumental.

Street Fighter 6: What to expect

In case you haven't played Street Fighter ever before, you can observe the upgrade simply by looking at the game videos or trailers of Street Fighter 5. The previous trailers had a much more animated feel to them. The Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer, on the other hand, shows way more life-like graphics.

Considering that the sequel to the franchise will be coming out after five years of Street Fighter 5, we can expect a similar improvement in gameplay graphics too. It is thus, no wonder that the game is already creating a lot of buzz with its teaser trailer.

The teaser does not reveal much information at this point though. It shows two of its famous characters - Ryu and Luke gearing up for a showdown. As and when we get to control them, Street Fighter 6 is sure to be a welcome game for arcade fans.