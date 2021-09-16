Student charged for extorting over 40 people for money and crypto by SIM swapping

A university student in the US has been charged with fraud after he extorted money and cryptocurrencies from over 40 people by a SIM swapping scheme. The scheme involved the student stealing a victim's identity by taking control of their phone number.

The case was brought to light by the US Department of Justice in a news release on Monday. As per the indictment, which was first spotted by The Verge, the accused is Richard Yuan Li, who studied at the University of California San Diego. Li was indicted for his actions on August 26.

The indictment mentions that Li used to run a SIM swapping scheme, wherein he assumed the identities of others by taking control over their phone numbers. Li would then contact the victims and extort them for cryptocurrency and other payments. Li extorted "at least 40 people" with this scheme.

Li ran this scheme using an iPhone 8, which he received from Apple customer service in 2018. Li convinced the service to send him a replacement iPhone 8 for one he claimed was lost in the mail.

Li then contacted network carriers assuming a victim's identity and convinced them to port the victim's number onto the iPhone 8. Once the network providers approved this, Li had complete control over the victim's phone number and related accounts.

In some cases, Li used this control over a phone number to access the crypto wallet of the victim and emptied it. In most of the cases, though, Li contacted the victim and demanded a ransom in money or cryptocurrency to give the control of the phone number back to them.

"Li and his co-conspirators contacted victims and demanded that they pay ransoms in order to avoid further harm, including additional account compromises, the loss of additional cryptocurrency, and the release of victims' confidentiality information the conspirators obtained," the DOJ wrote in the indictment.

Since phone numbers these days are one of the biggest forms of ensuring one's identity, a compromised phone number can be a really big issue for anyone. Almost all internet services that have two-factor authentication in place require a phone number as one of the verification steps. Li could thus access such accounts of the victims, having had control over their phone numbers.

Li now faces charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and "intent to extort and to commit computer fraud and abuse." If he is convicted, possible charges for Li could include 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.