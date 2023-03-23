Student orders iPhone 11 from Flipkart, but gets soap delivered: Here is what happened next

It seems that the cases of Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms delivering a detergent soap instead of a smartphone are just rising. Several customers have received a refund for not getting a device, but not all of them filed a complaint in consumer court. A student from the Koppal district ordered an iPhone 11 via Flipkart and later went to court after he received soap instead of the phone.

Harsha had booked an iPhone 11 by paying Rs 48,999 to Flipkart, but he received a compact keypad phone along with a 140-gram Nirma detergent soap. The customer then contacted the company's representatives, who assured him that the issue would get resolved and the amount would also be refunded.

However, Flipkart didn't resolve the issue and Harsha had to go to court to solve the matter and get the money back. In July last year, Harsha filed a case against the managing director of Flipkart and the manager of Sane retails, which is a third party seller. In its defense, Flipkart told the court that it is just an online platform that helps customers and sellers exchange products. And, it believes this is not Flipkart's fault, but the court didn't agree with its argument.

"It cannot be permitted to claim that it is providing purely gratuitous service to its customers, without any consideration. It is certainly not the case that opposite parties are charitable organizations but involved in e-commerce with no business returns for itself," said the court.

The court said that such behaviour and approach to handling the online business is not acceptable. "In other words, we can say that this act and conduct of the company falls under unfair trade practice and deficiency in service because it sells or sends the wrong item than the purchased item product even after charging the full amount of the product," the order said.

Following this, Flipkart has been asked to refund Rs 48,999 for the iPhone 11 and even pay an additional fine of Rs 10,000 because of the company's deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. This is not it. The e-commerce giant has also been asked to pay Rs 15,000 for mental agony and litigation. All this basically means that the company will have to spend at least Rs 73,999 on delivering a wrong order.