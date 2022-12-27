Student tracking Elon Musk private jet is back on Twitter, uses new tricks to test limits of Musk policy

Information about where Elon Musk is flying is again available on Twitter because his private jet is again getting tracked. This happened days after Elon Musk ordered the account @ElonJet booted out of Twitter as it was tracking his private plane in real-time using publicly available information. At the same time, Musk said that accounts sharing real-time location information of users will be banned because they were doxxing people. Well, Elon Musk's account is getting tracked again on Twitter, albeit with a 24 hour gap.

The 24 hours part is important here. Elon Musk, while defending the ban on ElonJet, said that it would be okay if the information about a private plane was shared with some time delay. The problem, according to him, was the real-time information. So, Jack Sweeney, the student and a techie who had created the previous Twitter bot tracking Musk's plane, has now put in lag of 24 hours. He calls the new account @ElonJetNextDay.

Although Musk had earlier said that he would not ban ElonJet after buying Twitter, a few weeks ago ElonJet as well as Sweeney's personal account were banned. "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," Musk had tweeted. "Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family."

But within a week of the suspension, Sweeney created a new account on Twitter with the handle @ElonJetNextDay, which goes by the name "ElonJet but delayed". And the description of the account suggests that for this account, Sweeney will not post real time updates of Musk's jet, instead he will manually upload information after 24 hours. The account has already got more than 17,100 followers.

Twitter has already search-banned the new account - @ElonJetNextDay) and it is hidden by default. People can only see the account once they untick the 'Hide sensitive content' toggle from Twitter's search settings. In the meantime, the personal account of Sweeney remains suspended.

However, Sweeney continues to enjoy a great following across his other social media accounts, including Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and Twitter's new rival Mastodon.

Notably, Sweeney has admitted tracking planes of other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, citing that tracking their jets is not illegal and the information is kept secret. "These signals are there and it's legal to receive them," he said in an interview with The Times. And in his defense for tracking Musk's jet, he says that "it's just part of being a celebrity: People are going to post about you. I don't want to be harmful to Elon - I started as a fan."

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear how long Sweeney will be able to run the new account on Twitter. According to the "ban evasion," policy of the platform, users who are suspended from the platform are further prohibited from creating new accounts. "Twitter reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspension," reads the Twitter policy.