Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, Neal Mohan are among top tech leaders on Time 100 2026 list

Time has released the “The 100 Most Influential People of 2026” list, consisting of top technology leaders, artists, innovators, and others around the world. This year’s list spotlights several leading figures in technology who have not only led the industry but also shaped the future of artificial intelligence (AI), driven global innovation, and influenced how billions of people interact with technology. Here’s the list of top tech leaders on the Time 100 2026 list:

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Sundar Pichai:

Pichai has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google since 2015, and has been a part of several breakthrough innovations and strategic shifts. He played a major role in the expansion of Google’s AI-driven efforts by launching Gemini, Nano Banana, Notebook LM, Google AI Studio, and Gemini CL.

“In an era when AI is redefining knowledge, work, and power, Pichai’s influence lies not only in what Google builds, but in how widely it is used,” Time said.

Neal Mohan:

Neal Mohan came as the CEO of YouTube in 2023, transforming the entertainment platform by spanning sports, podcasts, and creator content. Now, YouTube is a top U.S. TV platform that combines advanced engineering credibility with strong deal-making, deeper ties with advertisers and creators across the ecosystem.

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Lip-Bu Tan:

Lip-Bu Tan took over as CEO of Intel in 2025, but faced criticism from President Donald Trump over conflict concerns linked to China investments. Weeks later, the US government took a near 10% stake, leading the company to cut over 20,000 jobs.

However, Intel secured backing from SoftBank and Nvidia, and pushed Intel’s 18A chips, boosting stock and market confidence. Now, the company is partnering with major tech giants like Elon Musk’s and doubling its partnership with Google.

Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei:

Dario Amodei, CEO, and his sister Daniela, the president of Anthropic, an AI safety company. The sibling duo has built a $380 billion AI empire, driven by its chatbot Claude. Despite its efforts, its success has raised safety concerns, including tensions with the Pentagon over military use and the US government. Despite its battles, the company is standing strong with its enterprise AI services, and it is continuously expanding its efforts.

