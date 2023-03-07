Sundar Pichai says some Google employees share their desks with colleagues as company wants to save money

It seems that Google is having some financial issues as the company is reportedly asking some of its employees to share desk with a few colleagues. The tech giant's CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in a meeting that the move would help save money, according to a report from CNBC. This is yet another measure that Google has taken to cut costs after it fired 12,000 employees in several regions, including India.

"To me, it's obvious that they are trying to be efficient and save money but at the same time also utilize resources," Pichai said at an all-hands meeting last week. "There are people, by the way, who routinely complain that they come in and there are big swaths of empty desks and it feels like it's a ghost town — it's just not a nice experience," he added.

Just a few weeks back, the employees who work in Google's cloud division in at least five US locations, like New York City and San Francisco, were reportedly asked to coordinate with colleagues in the office and share desks with them. For now, the new policy of sharing desks is only limited to the cloud division, but Google's CEO has asserted that employees in other teams can also "experiment" with the same thing as per their wish.

The executive also advised employees to spend carefully and not waste resources or money. "We should be good stewards of financial resources. We have expensive real estate. And if they're only utilized 30 percent of the time, we have to be careful in how we think about it," Pichai said.

Google recently laid off 12,000 employees and hundreds of people were also eliminated in India, as per reports. In a post, Pichai said that it was a difficult decision and that the company has undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities. The job cuts have been done across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions, as per the details revealed by the CEO. He also thanked employees "for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere." Pichai also said, "contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them."

The CEO has also confirmed that the impacted employees will be given a severance package, which will include 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for every additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Other benefits include 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.