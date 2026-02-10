Supertails raises $30 million in funding led by Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based pet care startup Supertails has raised $30 million in a funding round led by Venturi Partners, with participation from Nippon India Alternative Investments and Titan Capital Winners Fund, along with existing investors Fireside Ventures, RPSG Capital Ventures, Sauce VC and Saama Capital.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Supertails’ end-to-end pet care ecosystem spanning physical clinics, at-home veterinary services and rapid delivery of pet essentials across urban India, the company said on February 10.

The funding comes as India’s pet care market shifts from occasional purchases and emergency visits to long-term, everyday pet parenting.

“Pet care in India is evolving into a much larger ecosystem opportunity. We’re seeing a clear shift from pet ownership to pet parenting, where people want consistent support across nutrition, health, grooming and everyday decisions,” said Vineet Khanna, co-founder of Supertails. “Our focus is to build the rails for this category, clinics, vets, fast access to essentials and personalised guidance informed by a pet’s life stage.”

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal and Khanna, Supertails operates an end-to-end pet care ecosystem spanning veterinary clinics, at-home consultations and grooming services and rapid delivery of pet food, medicines and supplies.

The company has launched four clinics and grooming centres in Bengaluru and plans to expand to multiple cities. Supertails has also rolled out quick delivery services in Bengaluru, with plans to expand rapid delivery to its top ten cities.

Sarvesh Nevatia, managing director at Venturi Partners, said trust and repeat behaviour are central to the category.

“In India, this evolution is just beginning. What stood out with Supertails was its customer-first approach, strong execution capabilities and steady improvement in business fundamentals. We are excited about the partnership and believe Supertails is well-positioned to play a defining role in shaping how pet care scales in India,” he said.

Supertails said its customer base has grown more than fivefold over the past 24 months, with margins improving on the back of higher engagement across services.