Surface Laptop 4 review in five points: The best laptop so far from Microsoft?

Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft's latest laptop for India, brings the signature Surface design with processor options, a better battery life, and an accessible price. There are many things that go in favour of the Surface Laptop 4 that made us fall in love with this laptop.

To name a few, the Surface Laptop 4 offers incredible battery life, which pegs it with the MacBook Air M1, an excellent display with touch support that enhances the overall user experience, a lightweight and sleek design that makes it ideal for portable use. We have talked about the Surface Laptop 4 in-depth in our review, which delves into the laptop's overall performance, which you can read here. But this is also a long read. So, if you are short on time, then we break down our review in five points to answer the crucial question if the Surface Laptop 4 is worth your money?

Point 1: One of the highlight features of the Surface Laptop 4 is its design. It's a familiar Surface signature design that looks ageless and feels solid during everyday use. As Microsoft is marketing it as a hybrid laptop for work and play, the Surface Laptop 4 has been designed to match that. You can open the laptop lid with just one finger, and that's the beauty of this design - practical to use. The keyboard is one of our favourite features, and it is one of the best ones we have used on any premium laptop. It is convenient to type, and the experience isn't something even the MacBook Air M1 can match. It is a full-size keyboard and is backlit. The Alcantara material on the keyboard enhances the overall user experience. Only after using the Surface Laptop 4 do you understand the massive difference between the metal palm rest and one with Alcantara material. It's worth noting that the Alcantara material is exclusive to the 13.5-inch model only. At 1.2 kilograms, the Surface Laptop 4 is a lightweight laptop.

Point 2: The excellent display on the Surface Laptop 4 has to be the second big highlight point of this laptop. We got the 13.5-inch model, and it ships with what the company calls a PixelSense display. It offers a 2256x1504 pixels screen resolution and 201 PPI pixel density and comes with touch support. The Surface Laptop 4 also supports the Surface Pen, which is a neat addition. The display on the Surface Laptop 4 is one big factor that differentiates it from the competition, and the touch experience enhances the overall user experience. The display panel is bright, and colours pop while the text appears sharp. Offering the best-bundled package, the Surface Laptop 4 ships Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos, further adding to the multimedia experience. Be it movies, videos or games, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great companion.

Point 3: The Surface Laptop 4 is available in India in either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores). We got the AMD unit, and we would talk about that here. It is snappy and a great CPU for multitasking as well as light gaming. It can handle 4K streaming as well as handle shuffling between multiple apps. For casual users, the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD chipsets should be ideal for day-to-day use. The best thing is you will hardly hear the fan noise on the Surface Laptop 4 during use. It's silent, and that's just amazing. If you're looking for a work laptop on which you can stream shows, movies and use it for leisure time, then the Surface Laptop 4 with 8GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor should be sufficient for most tasks, and the best thing is you will save roughly Rs 20,000. The trackpad is precise, and we hardly needed an external mouse to use during our review period.

Point 4: If we have to list the top laptops that offer incredible battery life, the Surface Laptop 4 will easily make it to that list. It ships with a 45.8Whr battery and comes with fast charging support with the company's proprietary Surface Connect port. During our review, the Surface Laptop 4 lasted for over 10 hours with heavy usage and with mixed-use, it extended for up to 12 hours, which is impressive in our opinion. In terms of battery life, the Surface Laptop 4 can go head-to-head with the MacBook Air M1 for sure. If you're someone who needs a laptop to use while you're on the move, then the Surface Laptop 4 could be a great choice. The 720p webcam is decent, though. Considering the Laptop 4 is a premium laptop priced above Rs 1 lakh, we expected at least a 1080p webcam to ship with the unit.

Point 5: There are plenty of things to love about the Surface Laptop 4, but of course, like every product, there are few points that could have been better. While we loved the design, the thick bezels around the display remind you that this is a dated laptop with an old design. The competition laptops in this price bracket now pack a more immersive display, and Microsoft should have considered this point. Another thing that spoils the fun a bit is the limited connectivity ports. Finally, the last thing that could have enhanced the overall user experience would have been the addition of a fingerprint scanner. While the laptop ships with the Windows Hello face authentication feature that uses the webcam. But the feature is limited only when there's a light source around. A fingerprint scanner would have been a simpler solution and added to Windows Hello in terms of available biometric authentication options.