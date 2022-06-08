Surfshark shuts down servers in India in response to data law

After ExpressVPN and NordVPN, another popular Virtual Private Network service provider, Surfshark, has shut down its servers in India in response to the proposed law that requires VPN service providers to store and manage their users' data. Much like ExpressVPN, Surfshark said it will introduce virtual Indian servers that will be physically located in the UK and Singapore, so users will still be able to access Indian websites.

"Surfshark proudly operates under a strict "no logs'' policy, so such new requirements go against the core ethos of the company. A VPN is an online privacy tool, and Surfshark was founded to make it as easy to use for the common users as possible. The infrastructure that Surfshark runs on has been configured in a way that respects the privacy of our users, and we will not compromise our values or our technical base", says Gytis Malinauskas, Head of Legal at Surfshark.