"But the overarching concern is that 70-72% of Indians are concerned about scams and actually moderating their behaviour. So as India sets a lofty vision for its digital economy and Digital India, we're faced with a problem that more than two-thirds of the population are concerned about being online and actually moderating their behaviour down," Gorman said.

The warning lands as India actively positions itself as a global powerhouse in digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, 5G expansion, and future 6G networks. For GSMA, establishing digital trust has rapidly surfaced as the telecom sector’s primary urgency.

"I think top of the list has to be digital trust," Gorman noted, highlighting that online fraud impacts not just consumers, but also businesses and governments seeking to accelerate digital adoption.

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Satellite services as complementary infrastructure

Addressing the growing industry debate over satellite communications and the entry of heavyweights like Starlink, Gorman pushed back on the idea of satellite replacing grounded networks. With India's terrestrial mobile broadband already reaching over 98% of the population, satellite offerings will primarily serve to plug remote connectivity gaps.

"Satellite is complementary to mobile technology. It'll help close that coverage gap, one or two percent, and maybe when people are working in remote areas or out in the ocean," he said, reiterating that terrestrial networks will remain the core foundation. "At the end of the day, terrestrial technology, mobile technology, is going to carry the bulk of connectivity for the foreseeable future."

Downplaying worries that satellite firms deploying low-earth orbit constellations might capture an insurmountable first-mover advantage over domestic telecom operators, Gorman pointed to India's track record: "India was not the first to launch 5G, but it is now the second largest 5G market in the world. Just being the first to launch something does not mean it's the end of the road."

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Focus on affordability & adoption

Gorman highlighted affordability as a major barrier for satellite broadband in a market known for having some of the lowest mobile tariffs globally. Instead of attempting to connect every citizen via satellite, policymakers should prioritize bringing hundreds of millions of offline citizens onto existing mobile broadband infrastructure.

"We should be focusing a lot on how do we connect those hundreds of millions of people who are not using mobile broadband," Gorman urged, adding that regulators must preserve a healthy investment environment so operators can support 5G expansion and prepare for eventual 6G deployments.

Shaping global 6G standards

Looking toward next-generation mobile technologies, global 6G standards are projected to solidify around 2028, setting the stage for commercial deployment in the early 2030s. While India's voice in global standard-setting is expanding, Gorman emphasised that leadership requires a broader strategy.

"Leadership is not just about the technical standard. Leadership is about bringing everybody along. It's about making sure the innovation ecosystem is there," Gorman said.

According to GSMA projections, the Asia-Pacific mobile market is on track to expand from $1 trillion to roughly $1.4 trillion by 2030, with India’s 5G adoption expected to reach 62%—outpacing the regional average. However, Gorman maintained that technical deployment alone will not guarantee ultimate success; sustaining digital trust remains equally vital.