Survey shows majority of teens are not guilty of watching porn online, over 50 per cent watched it accidentally

There are ample discussions about the ill-effects of technology on teenagers and children in general. People often talk about children being more on their phones than being outside, or how their mental health is affected by increased screen time. But we're severely lacking in discussing about the content viewed on these screens.

A recent survey conducted by Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation, has pointed out that over 50 per cent of teenagers have been exposed to porn by the age of 13. Titled "Teens and Pornography," the report had 1,350 teenagers, belonging to the age groups of 13 to 17 years, participating in the survey conducted in September 2022.

More than half of teens stumbled on porn accidentally

58% of participants stumbled on porn accidentally and were not actually trying to view such material on the internet. Out of these, 63% of the participants also added that they had been exposed to porn in the past week.

44% of teenage participants revealed that they had viewed online pornography intentionally. The report also states that many teenagers were introduced to pornography through friends they made while playing multiplayer games online.

Out of those who viewed porn intentionally, 38% of participants viewed it on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. Even though TikTok is banned in India, it is still available across the world.

44% of participants viewed pornography on actual websites while 34% used streaming services such as YouTube. Further, the survey shows that 16% of teenagers used subscription sites and 18% live streamed porn online.

From both groups (those who had watched porn accidentally and those who had watched it intentionally), half of the teens admitted that they felt ashamed after viewing porn. However, the majority (67%) said that they were 'OK' about the same.

Online safety of teenagers

With pornography available at the click of a few buttons, the situation is alarming and concerns about the online safety of children have been raised by Jim Steyer, the founder and chief executive of Common Sense Media.

A New York Times report quotes Jim saying that the topic can't be ignored just because it is uncomfortable to address. "Pornography is a huge part of the lives of children who have digital access like never before, and we need to have a national conversation about it," he adds.

India's ban on pornography

In accordance with the new IT Rules 2021, the Indian government has banned several pornographic sites every now and then. The latest ban came in September 2022, when the government had added another 63 sites to the list of banned sites in India.

The new IT Rules 2021 ban content that "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct".

Over 800 pornographic websites were banned back in 2018 after orders came in from Uttarakhand High Court.