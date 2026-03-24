Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased the platform fee charged on each order to Rs 17.58, inclusive of GST, marking another step in the sector’s ongoing effort to improve unit economics and narrow losses.

The latest revision brings Swiggy’s fee in line with rival Zomato, which recently raised its platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order before GST. After taxes, Zomato customers also pay Rs 17.58 per order.

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The platform fee, a fixed charge applied irrespective of order value, has become increasingly important for food delivery companies looking to boost per-order margins. Over the past two years, both firms have steadily increased this fee as part of a broader strategy to diversify revenue streams beyond restaurant commissions and delivery charges.

Swiggy last revised its fees in August 2025, raising them to Rs 14 from Rs 12 in select geographies amid a surge in order volumes.

The move comes at a time when food delivery platforms are under pressure to balance growth with profitability. While order volumes have remained strong, rising costs from logistics to discounts have pushed companies to explore additional monetisation avenues.

Swiggy reported operating revenue of Rs 6,148 crore in Q3 FY26, up 54% year-on-year from Rs 3,993 crore in the same period last year. However, losses widened to Rs 1,056 crore.

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The pricing adjustments also translate into a higher overall cost for consumers, who are already paying delivery charges, surge fees during peak hours and restaurant mark-ups in some cases.

On the market front, Swiggy’s stock has seen a notable decline since its debut. Shares were trading at around Rs 280.95 on BSE at 1:20 PM on March 24, down roughly 33% from the listing price of Rs 412.