Swiggy in 2022: Biryani most ordered dish, Samosa most favorite snack with 4 million orders

Just like every year, online food delivery firm Swiggy has revealed what Indians ordered the most from the platform in 2022. According to Swiggy, Biryani topped the chart of most ordered dishes this year. This is the seventh time in a row that the dish has topped the chart. The report also revealed that Biryani set a new record with 2.28 orders per second. Swiggy also noted that it delivered 137 orders for biryani every minute this year.

As per the report, the top most ordered dishes on Swiggy this year were: Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani and Tandoori Chicken. Interestingly, Swiggy revealed that Indians were in the mood to experiment this year and ordered dishes like -- Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen, and Sushi -- besides authentic Indian food. Indians also tried a lot of foreign flavours as Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) emerged as popular choices.

Samosa topped the 10 most ordered snacks list this year with a total of 4 million orders. "The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket," Swiggy revealed. The top ordered desserts were Gulab Jamun with 2.7 million orders, Rasmalai with 1.6 million orders, Choco Lava Cake with 1 million orders, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, and Hot Chocolate Fudge, the online food delivery service said.

"Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens: North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian," Swiggy added.

The company also said that "Swiggy Food marketplace served customers through the length and breadth of India. Customers placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara, and more. For the first time, new cities experienced the joy of getting their groceries delivered to them in minutes on Swiggy Instamart."