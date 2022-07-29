Swiggy new work policy will make you want to work for the company

The last two years have been difficult for everyone because of the Covid pandemic. However, the only good thing about the pandemic was that people all around the world were allowed to work from home. The pandemic has its own set of benefits, but most people do not have that luxury anymore, as most offices have opened up and employees have been forced to work from the office. That is also because Covid is not as aggressive as it was back in 2021.Swiggy, which is one of India's leading food delivery apps, has introduced a new work policy, which does not include going to the office regularly.

Swiggy on Friday announced a work from anywhere policy for the majority of roles. The delivery giant took the decision to introduce a flexible work policy analysing the team needs and taking feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.

Talking about the new work policy, the HR head of Swiggy, Girish Menon said, "At the core of our Future of Work is Flexibility. Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing 'work from anywhere' as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be. We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organization".

Under the new work policy, Swiggy has allowed the corporate, central business functions and technology teams to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding. However, employees in partner-facing roles are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their locations. Swiggy employees work out in 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country.

