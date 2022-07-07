Swiggy searching for man and horse who delivered food in Mumbai, will give Rs 5000 to anyone who helps

A couple of days ago, a video of a Swiggy delivery executive riding a horse went viral on the internet. The video of the man carrying a basket with the Swiggy logo on it was reportedly from Mumbai. The reason why the man preferred traveling by horse instead of a bike or a cycle is because the streets of Mumbai were flooded due to incessant rains. The man has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons and now Swiggy wants to find him too.

In a longish Twitter post, Swiggy has started a hunt for the "gallant young star" who got so much limelight because of his unique way of delivering food. Swiggy says while it would want to take the credit for the man's ingenious plans and choice of vehicle, it cannot do so because it is not aware of the man. The company in a statement revealed that it has tried various methods to find the man in the viral picture but were unsuccessful. "After exhausting all other options, we now need your help to get to the bottom of this story. So to get things started, we've already launched a Swiggy-wide horse-hunt and put a bounty out, as well," the note reads.

Swiggy also offered to pay Rs 5000 in Swiggy Money to anyone who helps the company in finding the man on the horse. "It's 5K in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful Intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them," the company said.

Swiggy also cleared its stance, stating that it has not replaced their usual delivery vehicles with "horses, mules, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns". To honor the delivery man, Swiggy also changed its navigation handle to that of a man riding a horse from a man riding a bike.

Twitter users had a field day as soon as the video of the man riding a horse went viral. Users asked Swiggy to hire the man for his ideas, while some even suggested the food delivery app pay him an amount for highlighting Swiggy on the internet.