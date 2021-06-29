Take note developers, Google says those making Android apps for Play Store will have to verify their address

Google is rolling out new security measures for developers on Android. To improve developer security on the Play Store, Google is asking Android developers to abide by 2-Step Verification and new identity requirements later this year. Developers will be required to provide their email address and phone number along with the following information -- their email account type and if it is personal or belongs to an organisation, ac contact name, user's physical address, verification of their email address and phone number.

Google notes that this information will not be made public and is aimed at confirming a developer's identity. The tech giant also notes that developer account owners will be able to declare their account type and verify their contact details starting today. However, it will not be mandatory for all users just yet, but it will be required for any account owners who want to update their contact details.

All new developer accounts will need to specify their account type, verify their contact information at sign-up, and will have to mandatorily abide by 2-step verification in August. The same will apply to all existing developer account owners later this year.

"To keep Google Play safe and secure and to better serve our developer community, we are introducing two new security measures: additional identification requirements and 2-Step Verification. These measures will help strengthen your account security and will help us better understand your needs," Google noted in a blog post.

It further noted that the developer's contact information will allow them to share important information and updates about their app. The tech giant further noted that the identity requirements will help Google make sure that every account is created by a "real person with real contact details, which helps us keep the Play Store safe for all users."

Google also requires users to keep their contact information active and up to date and requires developers to keep separate accounts for personal and business requirements. It also notes that the email for an organisation should not be generic or personal. Google suggests that users should consider setting up a dedicated shared inbox so that the right set of people within a team or organisation can access important messages.



