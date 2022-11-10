Take note iPhone users in India, now you can use Airtel or Jio 5G if you follow these steps

iPhone users in India have been waiting to get their hands on 5G service from Jio and Airtel. Reliance Jio and Airtel launched their 5G services in select cities couple of weeks ago. Most 5G-enabled smartphones received an update from their makers to easily run 5G services, except iPhones. Apple has finally joined the bandwagon and pushing iOS 16.2 update for beta users.

The iOS 16.2 beta is rolling out to iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models. So, beta users with these iPhone models in India will be able to use 5G on their phones. It should be noted that the update is rolling out in a phased manner to eligible iOS 16 Beta Software Program subscribers. So, it could take some time for some users to receive the update.

Now, if you have one of the eligible iPhone models and are a part of the eligible iOS 16 Beta Software Program, here's how to use 5G on your iPhone. A step-by-step guide.

How to activate 5G on your iPhone

If you are already a part of the beta program, first check the availability of the latest beta software update. Users can simply:

Tap on software update to check for available update

If an update is available, click on download to install it.

It is suggested that one should back up all data and files before installing any beta version on iOS, this will help users from losing personal details. One must also note that beta updates come with bugs so it is better to not install the iOS update on your primary device. And if you want to do so, it should be done at your own risk. To be a part of the beat program:

Go to beta.apple.com/profile on your iPhone.

Download and install the configuration profile.

Go to Settings to enable the profile. Go to General > VPN and Device Management > tap on the iOS 16 beta.

Now the beta version will be available in the Settings app, under General > Software Update.

Once you are part of iOS 16 Beta Software Program you can connect to the 5G network if it is available in your area. To check and connect to the 5G network:

Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Option > Voice & Data and select 5G.

Once you enable the setting, you will be able to use 5G on your iPhone.