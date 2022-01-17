Tamil Nadu couple to host Hogwarts-themed wedding reception in metaverse

Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are set to tie the knot next month, followed by a wedding reception on February 6, 2022. But the marriage reception comes with a twist.



The engaged couple have eschewed the traditional way people conduct a marriage reception and have instead opted for a -- wait for it -- a Hogwarts-themed reception which will be attended by virtual guests from all over the world.

Dinesh has even shared a small video giving a sneak peek into what the function could potentially look like.

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022



Dinesh had announced his plans of hosting a digital wedding reception on his social media handle. He wrote, “I am getting married in February 2022 so, I have planned to conduct my reception in metaverse so it’s going to be the first metaverse marriage in Asia (India).”



There will also be an 'afterlife' virtual avatar in this Metaverse reception. This would entail a virtual representation of the late father of Dinesh's fiancé.



Dinesh, who is a project associate at IIT Madras, explained, “My fiancé's father passed away last April. We created a realistic 3d virtual avatar in metaverse [for him] to attend our marriage function. It would be a new way of the afterlife in the metaverse, and I hope it would be a great event in the metaverse for first timers in India.”



Dinesh stated that keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 situation, metaverse is a good way to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distance.



The marriage function is planned and will be organised in collaboration with Vignesh Selvaraj, founder of TardiVerse. TardiVerse is a Chennai-based start-up developed on Polygon Technology Blockchain.



Metaverse is a digital space where people, places, and things are represented by digital objects. According to Dinesh, Zoom or Microsoft Teams are also forms of a metaverse.



