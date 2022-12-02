Tata 1mg starts drone delivery for medicines in Dehradun

Tata 1mg has introduced drone delivery service in Dehradun to provide faster delivery of diagnostic samples and medication along the air route. The new service will save time by avoiding delays caused by road traffic and offer easier access to delivering medical assistance in remote areas. The digital health platform launched the drone delivery service in the city on Thursday along with three integrated pharmacy and diagnostics stores of Tata 1mg to offer faster delivery and medical assistance altogether in the city and nearby areas.

According to an official statement to the media, the company revealed that it is further planning to reach out with its medical and drone delivery services to other cities of Uttarakhand including Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh.

"We will soon be opening many more Tata 1mg stores in Doon and the rest of Uttarakhand in the near future," Tanmay Saksena, Chief Operating Officer, Tata 1mg said in a statement.

Notably, Tata 1mg has partnered with TSAW Drones-- one of the leading drone logistics service providers in India to carry forward the operations. The company will be using drones as their delivery partners to deliver medicines or to collect medical samples from various parts of the city. The drones will be further navigated to transport the collected medical samples to the Tata 1mg lab established in the city for medical processing.

The company has also announced plans to transport medicines to remote areas of the city. A single drone for these services is said to be capable of carrying around 150 samples at once.

Significantly, the drone delivery facilities are faster, more efficient, environmentally-friendly, reduce costs and provide early and easier access to reach out to remote areas. Meanwhile, other delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo earlier announced plans to launch drone delivery services in India.

Zomato even completed test deliveries of food with drones carrying a payload of 5 kg that covered 5 km in 10 minutes. On the other hand, Swiggy has also shortlisted four drone startups few months ago to pilot its grocery delivery project in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.