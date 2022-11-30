Tata may soon produce iPhones in India, acquisition talks with Wistron underway

Tata may soon acquire Apple's production plant, Wistron, in India to manufacture iPhones. As per news reports, Tata group is currently in talks with Taiwan's Wistron to buy its manufacturing facility for up to Rs. 5,000 crore ($612.6 million). Both Apple's Wistron and Tata have refused to divulge any details on the same. The Wistron plant that Tata is eyeing is in Karnataka.

As per the Economics Times report, Tata is looking to acquire Wistron in a Rs 5000 crore deal. If it comes through, Tata will become the first ever Indian company to manufacture iPhones in India, which is currently being handled by the Taiwanese manufacturers such as Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron. Wistron started manufacturing iPhones in 2017

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Tata was looking to set up a joint electronics manufacturing unit with Wistron to manufacture iPhones in the country. Apple currently has three manufacturing plants in India including Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn.

Recently, Apple announced that it will start manufacturing the newly-launched iPhone 14 in Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility in Chennai. "We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," the company noted in an official statement. "The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," the company further told the publication. Foxconn is not the only iPhone 14 manufacturer in India. Recently, Pegratron began assembling the device in India.

To recall, Apple already manufactures a series of iPhones in India including -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE in India.

On a related note, iPhone 14 Pro models production has been impacted massively due to ongoing tension at the company's Foxconn plant situated in Zhengzhou, China. As per reports, over 20,000 employees including the new hires have left the manufacturer a day after violent protests broke out at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. Workers had expressed unhappiness over the working conditions, which later escalated into protests in the past couple of days.

Foxconn, in an attempt to quell protests, had offered to pay newly hired workers 10,000 yuan ($1400) to quit the facility. In a message to employees, which was accessed by CNN, the company urged workers to return to their dormitories. The company also promised to pay 8000 yuan if they agreed to quit Foxconn and another 2000 yuan once they board the bus to leave the facility.



