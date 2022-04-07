Tata Neu launched in India: What is it and how to use it?

Tata Group has officially unveiled the Tata Neu super app in India for Android as well as iOS users. Taking on the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and all other super apps already available in the market, the Tata Neu offers a wide range of services including UPI payments, hotel or flight booking, shopping groceries, and much more. The app rewards NeuCoins every time you make a purchase. One NeuCoins is equal to Re 1, which users will be able to redeem for shopping or any service in the future.

The Tata Neu app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is free to install, but facing some glitches at the moment. We tried to download the app on an iPhone but didn't install it on the device. It was easy to install the app on Android. The glitch could be possible due to the massive demand it must be experiencing at the moment.

Tata announced the public launch of the Neu super app earlier this week. Until now, it was accessible to Tata employees only. Tata started advertising the super app publicly for the first time during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The app is now available for everyone.

Unlike most of the rival super apps, the Tata Neu app aims at offering rewards for every transaction. For instance, the app will offer rewards in the form of NeuCoins on every payment or transaction you make through the app. These NeuCoins are equal to Re 1 and can be used in future transactions. However, to use NeuCoins, users will need to use Tata Pay to make the purchase, which works similar to Amazon Pay or Paytm wallet.

Tata Neu also lets users make UPI payments. Users can also pay at the Kirana store by scanning the QR code. The platform also allows users to send money, transfer money to themselves, transfer money to accounts, check balance, request money, manager auto pay, and much more. In addition, Tata Neu has partnered with various other platforms like BigBasket to offer discounts and cashback in the form of NeuCoins.

The super app also allows users to pay DTH bills, make mobile recharges, and also offers updates related to the ongoing IPL season. Users will also be able to order groceries, medicines, purchase apparel, electronics, and more through the super app.

To use the app, users will simply need to download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store and log in with their mobile number and OTP. The interface looks simple and is very easy for anyone to use and get rewards in return.