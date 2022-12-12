Tata plans to open 100 small Apple stores in India to sell iPhones, iPads, and watches

Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.

Last month, it was reported that the group was in talks to buy Wistron's only manufacturing facility in India for up to Rs. 5,000 crore, citing people familiar with the discussions.

If it fails to strike a deal to buy the facility in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Tata could consider a joint venture with Taiwan's Wistron - one of Apple's top vendors in India - the report said, citing sources close to Tata.

Tata Electronics, a unit of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, already supplies components to Apple from its Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu, which neighbours Karnataka, according to the report.

Bloomberg had reported in September that Tata was in talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers - Wistron in Karnataka, as well as Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron reportedly began assembling the new iPhone 14 in India. Both Foxconn and Pegatron produce Apple's latest iPhone 14 handset in India, the former began assembling the smartphone in September.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

J.P.Morgan analysts estimate Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.