Tata Play launches a new Rs 49 Binge Starter pack with four OTT subscriptions

Tata Play, which was previously known as Tata Sky, has announced a new Binge Starter pack for its customers. The new offering includes access to a number of OTT subscriptions. The latest pack from Tata Play will cost you as low as Rs 49 and will remain valid for 30 days once you buy it. Here's everything you need to know about the new Binge Starter pack.

With this pack, Tata Play customers will get a free subscription to Zee5, Eros Now, Hungama and ShemarooMe. If you are not so sure about these services, then you can also take the seven-day trial to see if the new Binge Starter pack will be worth your worth. In addition to this, the company will also be allowing a user to use the plan on up to three mobile phones.

It is important to note that this pack is only usable on the mobile version, so users won't be able to stream content on TV or Web using this Tata Play Binge Starter pack. Once you buy this plan, you will be required to download the Tata Play Binge app from Google Play Store, after which you will be able to stream movies and TV shows of the respective platforms.

In case you are unaware, Tata Sky changed its name back in January this year. The company rebranded itself as Tata Play as it believed that Tata Sky was not just a Direct-To-Home (DTH) service, but also had a presence in fiber-to-home broadband and Binge services. So, the company changed its name and created a platform to offer users a more unified experience.

Earlier this year, Tata Play also added support for Netflix, which offered a big relief to Tata Sky users as the service offered support for most popular OTT services, except for Netflix. Now, users can watch content from Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Voot, and other services. Though, all these OTT content services are not included in the new Binge Starter pack, which is pretty understandable as this one is a budget pack.